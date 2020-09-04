Advertisement

Friday: 343 new cases, no deaths; actives rise to new high

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed 343 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths. The daily positivity rate was 5.09%, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 5.1%. Active cases rose to 2,513 - a new high. 67 people remain hospitalized.

To date, there have been 12,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths in North Dakota. 10,310 people have recovered. 492,770 total tests have been conducted.

Full view stats here.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,713 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

492,770 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

343 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,973 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,513 – Total Active Cases

+85 Individuals from yesterday

181 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,310 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County – 1
  • Bowman County - 3
  • Burleigh County - 38
  • Cass County – 78
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County – 5
  • Foster County – 3
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 68
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 4
  • McLean County – 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 28
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County - 5
  • Richland County - 2
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 43
  • Steele County - 2
  • Stutsman County – 15
  • Traill County - 1
  • Ward County – 13
  • Williams County – 12

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools sees slight decrease in enrollment

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The families of more than 1,100 students elected to begin the year through distance learning.

News

11 percent of North Dakota’s citizens are living below the poverty line

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Hannan
The federal poverty threshold hovers at around $26,000 a year for a family of four.

News

Minot Public Schools reintegration committee to take closer look at locker policies

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer advised the board to accept the petition.

News

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness month

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Supporters held a walk in Minot’s Oak Park Aug. 29. The next three walks will be in Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

Latest News

News

Rolette County Courthouse closed Friday due to water issue

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The clerk of court’s office in Rolette County said there were no court appearances scheduled for Friday.

News

Les Thomas becomes first Native American on International Peace Garden board

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Les Thomas is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and is working to incorporate Native American culture into the gardens.

News

Health and safety measures at Dakota College at Bottineau this year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Mask requirements, constant disinfecting, and social distancing won’t stop students at Dakota College at Bottineau from going to class.

News

Fire destroys railroad bridge in Beulah

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Basin said the line caught fire around 2 p.m., and city and rural departments responded. The fire was under control by the next day.

News

Stark County adding extra patrols near crash areas

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to lower those numbers.

News

Sky Dancer Casino & Resort reopening some operations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The casino and resort will be opening other areas in phases.