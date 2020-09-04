Friday: 343 new cases, no deaths; actives rise to new high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed 343 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths. The daily positivity rate was 5.09%, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 5.1%. Active cases rose to 2,513 - a new high. 67 people remain hospitalized.

To date, there have been 12,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths in North Dakota. 10,310 people have recovered. 492,770 total tests have been conducted.

Full view stats here.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,713 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

492,770 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

343 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,973 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,513 – Total Active Cases

+85 Individuals from yesterday

181 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,310 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County – 1

Bowman County - 3

Burleigh County - 38

Cass County – 78

Dunn County - 1

Eddy County – 5

Foster County – 3

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 68

Hettinger County - 2

LaMoure County – 1

McKenzie County - 4

McLean County – 3

Mercer County - 1

Morton County – 28

Mountrail County – 5

Pembina County – 2

Pierce County - 1

Ramsey County - 5

Richland County - 2

Rolette County – 1

Sioux County - 2

Stark County – 43

Steele County - 2

Stutsman County – 15

Traill County - 1

Ward County – 13

Williams County – 12

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.