Crosby High School student gets bionic arm

Student with a bionic arm
Student with a bionic arm(KFYR-TV)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CROSBY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Little Buddy Foundation presented a $135,000 bionic arm to a student in Crosby, North Dakota today.

At Crosby High School, Little Buddy Foundation founder Greg Pruitt presented the prosthetic limb and motorized hand to Mariah Jenkins, who’s arm was amputated in 2018 following a car accident. She is the third person that has been gifted a prosthetic limb through the foundation. Pruitt is from Dickinson, and he donates his coaching salary and basketball camp proceeds to the foundation every year to pay for children’s’ prosthetics. He started the foundation to carry on the memory of his mentor, Don Meyer, who taught him a lot about life.

Gregg Pruitt Little Buddy Foundation Founder: “It makes life easier if you start thinking about others, and there’s no better feeling than to help a stranger. And with Mariah, she’s not only part of our little buddy family now, it’s just something that we can hold on forever, and have a great relationship with her and her family, and all the other little buddy recipients.”

Pruitt says today’s ceremony was special because it took place on the same court where he first met Don Meyer 15 years ago.

Greg and Mariah
Greg and Mariah(KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

