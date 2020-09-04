BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some families living in North Dakota were already having a hard time before the pandemic hit. According to Census Bureau information, nearly 11 percent of North Dakota’s citizens are living below the poverty line.

About 12 percent of them are children. Counties most impacted are Sioux, Rollette and Benson. The 2019 census report also shows that a disproportionate number of people living in poverty in the state are American Indian.

They make up five percent of the state’s population, but make up more than 35 percent of those living below the poverty line.

A current census is underway, and those statistics could change, but Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis said COVID has hindered the count of tribal nations, and could impact federal funding, putting greater economic straing on already hard-hit communities.

He added, “COVID has been very very very hard on us all. Going door to door, knocking on those doors and getting everybody counted. But we’re gonna make a strong push here this last month.”

The federal poverty threshold hovers at around $26,000 a year for a family of four.

