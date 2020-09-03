Unarmed ICBM from Minot Air Force Base used in test launch in California

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base was used in a test launch in California early Wednesday morning, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

A team of airmen from the command launched the unarmed missile that was equipped with a test reentry vehicle from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California just after 12 a.m. PST.

The launch was not a response to any world event or regional tensions, but rather a demonstration of the nuclear deterrent’s effectiveness and reliability.

The ICBM’s reentry vehicle traveled roughly 4,200 miles to a location in the Marshall Islands.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.