Unarmed ICBM from Minot Air Force Base used in test launch in California
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base was used in a test launch in California early Wednesday morning, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
A team of airmen from the command launched the unarmed missile that was equipped with a test reentry vehicle from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California just after 12 a.m. PST.
The launch was not a response to any world event or regional tensions, but rather a demonstration of the nuclear deterrent’s effectiveness and reliability.
The ICBM’s reentry vehicle traveled roughly 4,200 miles to a location in the Marshall Islands.
