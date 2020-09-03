Touchmark residents end summer with 100ft slip n’ slide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents at Touchmark On West Century are spending their final days of summer in a unique way.

As the tarps get rolled out and the water and soap flow down the hill.

Sounds of laughter filled the air.

“I feel like the fun translates even though you had to modify it a little bit,” said Destiny Sisk, Resident Services Director for Touchmark.

Residents at Touchmark spent the day slipping and sliding.

“I have a physical education background and I think that had something to do with it,” said Lori VanBrocklin, a resident.

Coordinators say they wanted to give residents a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.

“It’s been a different summer, obviously there are different guidelines and protocols in place. But that doesn’t mean that we have less fun, it just means we have different fun,” said Sisk.

Although, not everyone got on the tube.

“You get mighty wet,” said VanKrockliln.

They cheered on their neighbors from the side. Sliding out of summer, and slipping into fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.