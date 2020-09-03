Advertisement

Touchmark residents end summer with 100ft slip n’ slide

Touchmark residents end summer with 100ft slip n’ slide
Touchmark residents end summer with 100ft slip n’ slide(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents at Touchmark On West Century are spending their final days of summer in a unique way.

As the tarps get rolled out and the water and soap flow down the hill.

Sounds of laughter filled the air.

“I feel like the fun translates even though you had to modify it a little bit,” said Destiny Sisk, Resident Services Director for Touchmark.

Residents at Touchmark spent the day slipping and sliding.

“I have a physical education background and I think that had something to do with it,” said Lori VanBrocklin, a resident.

Coordinators say they wanted to give residents a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.

“It’s been a different summer, obviously there are different guidelines and protocols in place. But that doesn’t mean that we have less fun, it just means we have different fun,” said Sisk.

Although, not everyone got on the tube.

“You get mighty wet,” said VanKrockliln.

They cheered on their neighbors from the side. Sliding out of summer, and slipping into fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to fire in downtown Mandan

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Mandan Fire Department is responding to a fire in downtown Mandan.

News

Group creating set of wheels for Dilly the bulldog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A pint-sized furry friend is getting a second leash on life, thanks to the efforts of the crew at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

News

Eastern Montana town told to evacuate as wildfire threatens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
People in an eastern Montana town were ordered to evacuate Wednesday as a fire that started as a burning project on agricultural land got out of control and raced across dry range land toward the small community of Jordan.

News

Bismarck Public Schools to offer meals at no cost to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bismarck Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will serve meals to students at no cost to them.

Latest News

News

Eligibility of the new Democratic Insurance Commissioner candidate is questioned by ND Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
There’s a new Democratic candidate for Insurance Commissioner following the State Supreme Court’s decision to remove the previous candidate from the general election ballot. But getting a new nominee on the ballot is also becoming an issue.

News

Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The 2020 cold and flu season will be the first of its kind, lining up with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Minot Park Board surveys public on community activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Minot residents want more indoor activities as the temperature drops, according to a survey from the Minot Park Board.

News

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Updated: 3 hours ago
A growing number of parents of Minot Public Schools students are crying foul over one particular part of the district’s reintegration plan.

News

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Leadership with CBL Properties, the parent company of the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, said they expect to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Cameras seized at Portal Port of Entry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that officers seized counterfeit cameras attempting to make their way into the Portal Port of Entry.