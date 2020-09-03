Thursday: 360 new cases, 2 deaths; actives rise to 2,428

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Health confirmed 360 new positive COVID-19 cases and 2 COVID-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 150 to date for North Dakota. The two new deaths reported were from Williams and Burleigh Counties. Active Cases rose to 2,428.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,544 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

486,041 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

360 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,629 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.50% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,428 – Total Active Cases

+143 Individuals from yesterday

139 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,051 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized

+1 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 100s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County – 5

Benson County – 3

Billings County – 1

Bottineau County - 1

Burleigh County - 19

Cass County – 60

Eddy County – 6

Foster County - 4

Golden Valley County – 1

Grand Forks County – 79

Kidder County – 4

LaMoure County – 1

Logan County - 1

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 1

Mercer County - 4

Morton County – 24

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County – 1

Ramsey County - 12

Ransom County – 3

Richland County - 6

Rolette County – 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 67

Stutsman County – 29

Towner County - 1

Traill County - 3

Walsh County – 2

Ward County – 10

Williams County – 7

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

