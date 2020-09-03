Stark County adding extra patrols near crash areas

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Excessive speed was the cause of 25 percent of all fatal crashes in North Dakota last year, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to lower those numbers.

After a fatal car accident on Highway 22 on August 8th, the Stark County Sheriff’s Department has been enforcing extra patrols in the area keeping their eye out for those who are speeding.

The stretch of Highway 22 is one of the most travelled in the county.

“On the weekends Highway 22 is a major highway leading up to Lake Sakakewia and other vacation spots so we see increased traffic on the weekend as well, " said Eldon Mehrer, a Lieutenant with the Stark County Sheriff’s Department.

Extra patrols have been hitting the road during its busiest times.

“In the morning, in the evenings and on Fridays and Saturdays during those high peak traffic areas,” said Lt. Mehrer.

“The average speed here is 65 to 70 mph and it’s a 55mph speed limit zone,” said Dylan Scheilin, a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Department.

Extra patrols have resulted in more than 25 citations in the month of August.

Across town, work on the refinery has community members concerned.

“We’ve had several complaints from some residents who live in that area,” said Lt. Mehrer.

“Everyone is either speeding or committing multiple other violations,” said Scheitlin.

Last year, Stark County made 2,675 traffic stops.

“We want to make sure our deputies are noticeable and that the public does see them out there as a deterrent effect,” said Lt. Mehrer.

This year is no different, as their mission is to decrease the number of fatalities

“If me stopping someone for doing 10 over will make a difference and possibly save their life, then great, I did my job,” said Scheitlin.

There have been 63 fatalities on North Dakota roadways so far in 2020.

With labor day coming up, the Stark County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers coming through the county to watch their speeds and designate a driver if they will be drinking.

