Sports Spotlight: Julia Fitterer

Julia Fitterer
Julia Fitterer(KFYR-TV)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As a junior on the Century volleyball team, Julia Fitterer’s talent stood out. She was recognized by making the All-State, All-Tournament and All-Conference team’s.

Her coach recognized the talent in her first year with the program.

“Julia stepped on the floor with us late in the season her freshman year. She started on the sophomore team, outplayed that team, went to JV and ended up playing for us and being a part of a championship team really playing in the state tournament as a freshman,” said Century Head volleyball coach Jamie Zastoupil.

Now as a senior, Fitterer is using her experience as an underclassmen to help the up and coming Patriots.

“I just try to think of myself when I was a freshman or sophomore playing with older girls. I think as seniors we need to step into that leadership role and help them to gain some confidence on the court and just cheer them on as they make mistakes you know help them give them tips for playing on the court with us and just make them feel really comfortable,” Fitterer said. 

Fitterer lets her play and work ethic do the talking.

“She has been huge in checking in with people making sure people are getting into the weight room doing the things that they need to do but like I said she leads by example so because Julia is always there, they are there. I think the other thing that sticks out with Julia to me is that she is never ready to be done with practice. She always wants a little bit more and challenges us as coaches a little bit to make sure we are providing that,” Zatoupil said.

In basketball, Fitterer made the Class-A All-State second team as a junior.

When deciding which sport she will play in college, Fitterer said, “I just kind of thought I couldn’t go without basketball.”

University of Mary’s head coach Rick Neumann has been recruiting Fitterer since her sophomore season. That persistence helped make Fitterer a Marauder.

“I am really excited I think there is going to be a lot of in town people that I get to play with instead of playing against do that will be fun to just to know some of the girls you know and play in front of your hometown in some sort of way and being close to my family and friends so that is always nice,” Fitterer said.

Fitterer and the Patriots have their first home match of the season Thursday against Dickinson.

