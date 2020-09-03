Sky Dancer Casino & Resort reopening some operations

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Sky Dancer Casino is reopening some of its operations to the public Thursday, while others remain closed.

The casino and resort announced on social media that they are opening the Hotel Tower, Gift Shop, and Grillerz, as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Grillerz will be open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. curbside pickup only for the time being.

As of now, the gaming floor remains closed.

The facility will continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, sanitizing, and cleaning. All guests and employees are required to wear either a mask or a protective face covering, and will have temperatures taken at the main entrance.

All areas are cashless service, and will require a credit or debit card.

The casino and resort will be opening other areas in phases.

More information can be found on the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort Facebook page or by calling 701-244-2400.

