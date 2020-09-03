Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Magic City Equality partnered with the City of Minot to kick off their rescheduled pride week in a historic way.

LGBTQ+ members of the community and their allies gathered at Minot City Hall Wednesday evening to raise a ceremonial rainbow flag.

The ceremony, although briefly interrupted by rain, continued inside, with speakers Mayor Shaun Sipma, Alderwoman Carrie Evans, Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, and members of Magic City Equality.

LGBTQ+ members of the community said they are glad to be able to experience something they never thought they would.

“It was great seeing people and friends and family and allies and young people who, like I said, hope will never have to experience a Minot that doesn’t appreciate and embrace and accept them for who they are,” said Evans.

“For anybody that’s actually left North Dakota because they didn’t feel accepted, know that there’s a family here and that we’re pushing to make sure that equality ifs for everybody across the state of North Dakota,” said Magic City Equality Executive Board Member Jorden Laducer.

A smaller flag was raised after the ceremony and will fly until the end of the business day Tuesday. Magic City Equality will also be hosting the Minot Pride Festival which will take place Thursday through Sunday.

More information is available on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/MagicCityEquality

