Positive COVID-19 Cases in Williston Public School District #1

Williston Public School District #1
Williston Public School District #1(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake with Williston Public School District #1 says positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Hagan Elementary, Bakken Elementary, and Williston High School.

The school has notified individuals who have been in close contact with a positive case of the virus, and they have been advised to stay home from school and quarantine for the next two weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, Thake says no changes have been made to the district’s school schedule.

