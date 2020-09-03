Advertisement

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have informally agreed to keep a stopgap government-wide funding bill — needed to avert a shutdown at the end of this month — free of controversy or conflict.

The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing battles over COVID-19 relief legislation, while sidestepping the potential for other shutdown drama in the run-up to the November election.

That’s according to Democratic and GOP aides on Capitol Hill who have been briefed on a Tuesday conversation between Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They required anonymity to characterize an exchange they were informed of but not directly party to.

“House Democrats are for a clean continuing resolution,” said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammil. The definition of “clean” tends to vary among those steeped in Capitol Hill jargon, but it would not necessarily rule out noncontroversial add-ons like routine extensions of programs like federal flood insurance or authority to spend money for highway programs. Some lawmakers are sure to seek substantive legislation and even COVID-related items if consensus could somehow evolve.

“We do believe that we’ll be able to get funding to avoid a shutdown,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

The duration of the temporary funding measure or what noncontroversial items might ride along haven’t been settled, aides say, and the Pelosi spokesman declined to further characterize the agreement.

The government faces a Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a shutdown like the 2018-2019 shutdown sparked by Trump’s insistence on more funding to construct his U.S.-Mexico border wall. There is sentiment among some Democrats for the stopgap legislation to extend into next year, but December appears to be the administration’s preference and a more likely result.

The development comes as lawmakers are absent from Washington but are preparing to return for a brief pre-election session that’s likely to involve battling over COVID relief legislation. But the chances of another rescue bill have ebbed as the summer is nearing an end.

The Mnuchin-Pelosi agreement on preventing a shutdown appears aimed at ensuring that the consequences of gridlock on the COVID relief front do not include a politically-freighted partial shutdown.

Monica Crowley, a spokeswoman for Mnuchin, said Treasury would decline to comment.

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tech rout sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.

National

Jeep reveals hybrid Wrangler, 1st US battery-powered vehicle

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

News

Positive COVID-19 Cases in Williston Public School District #1

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake with Williston Public School District #1 says positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Hagan Elementary, Bakken Elementary, and Williston High School.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden’s trip to Kenosha, the first of his general election campaign against President Donald Trump, is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a national reckoning with systemic racism along with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

National

Parrot belts out Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’ at UK zoo

Updated: 1 hours ago
It was during lockdown that workers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park first heard Chico the parrot sing Queen Bey's 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy."

National

Bird belting out Beyonce stuns UK zoo visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A singing parrot wows zoo-goers with its best Beyonce impression.