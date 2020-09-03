North Dakota listed on seven state’s travel advisory lists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many states across the U.S. are issuing travel restrictions in an attempt to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

North Dakota is now featured on several state’s travel advisory lists.

At the beginning of the pandemic, North Dakotans were concerned those traveling from outside of the state would bring the virus in.

In April, Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order mandating quarantine for those coming into North Dakota after traveling to another state.

But about four months later, the tables have turned and North Dakota is appearing on many other state’s travel restriction lists.

North Dakota has now been placed on seven state’s travel advisory lists: New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island along with the city of Chicago and Washington, DC.

The World Health Organization recommends a state’s rolling average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests be 5 percent or lower.

Many of the states with travel advisories list states with rolling average positivity rates of 10 percent to 15 percent or higher.

North Dakota’s included in those lists. As of September 3, 2020, the state’s percentage of rolling average positivity rate is sitting at 20.05 percent, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A link to the data used can be found at this link: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/testing-positivity

