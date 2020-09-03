Advertisement

North Dakota listed on seven state’s travel advisory lists

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many states across the U.S. are issuing travel restrictions in an attempt to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

North Dakota is now featured on several state’s travel advisory lists.

At the beginning of the pandemic, North Dakotans were concerned those traveling from outside of the state would bring the virus in.

In April, Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order mandating quarantine for those coming into North Dakota after traveling to another state.

But about four months later, the tables have turned and North Dakota is appearing on many other state’s travel restriction lists.

North Dakota has now been placed on seven state’s travel advisory lists: New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island along with the city of Chicago and Washington, DC.

The World Health Organization recommends a state’s rolling average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests be 5 percent or lower.

Many of the states with travel advisories list states with rolling average positivity rates of 10 percent to 15 percent or higher.

North Dakota’s included in those lists. As of September 3, 2020, the state’s percentage of rolling average positivity rate is sitting at 20.05 percent, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A link to the data used can be found at this link: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/testing-positivity

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thursday: 360 new cases, 2 deaths; actives rise to 2,428

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of COVID-related deaths in North Dakota has now reached 150 to date.

News

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a stabbing that Jamestown Police say left him with life-threatening injuries.

News

Facebook moves to target misinformation before election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Facebook said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It also will attach links to official results to posts from candidates and campaigns declaring premature victories.

News

Wednesday fire in Mandan likely caused by smoking materials

Updated: 11 hours ago
Firefighters closed off a section of Main Street in Mandan as they tried to save burning buildings Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Magic City Equality partnered with the City of Minot to kick off their rescheduled pride week in a historic way.

VOD Recording

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School is done

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck is done.

News

Dickinson schools offer all-day RASP to students on their distance learning days

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Dickinson School District's after-school program has a new feature during this year's hybrid model.