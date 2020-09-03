Advertisement

Mary Jo Steidler celebrates 45 years at KFYR-TV

Mary Jo Steidler
Mary Jo Steidler(KFYR-TV)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday is a big day for KFYR-TV as we celebrate 45 years working with our very own Mary Jo Steidler.

Mary Jo first started working for the station in 1975, back when Gerald Ford was the President of the United States and the average house was sold for around $11,000.

The station would like to thank Mary Jo for the decades she has spent representing the station as the first face visitors see when they enter the building.

Thank you, Mary Jo.

