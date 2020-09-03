Advertisement

Mandan Firefighters respond to fire at House of Fade

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters closed off a section of Main Street in Mandan as they tried to save burning buildings Wednesday evening.

Mandan Fire Department says the fire broke out on the roof of House of Fade but says it wasn’t caused by the business.

MFD says fire did break through the exit door onto the second floor of the apartments in the Lewis and Clark Motel. Metro Area Ambulance Transported some people to the hospital but they are unsure of how many or the extent of their injuries. Mandan Fire says the Roof of House of Fade and Gary’s Gallery also suffered some fire damage.

Family members of the owners of Gary’s Galley say they were shocked when they saw the building burning.

”It was pure panic. There was a lot of originals in there. And, since Gary Miller’s kind of a historic part of North Dakota, it’s very sad,” said Mandan Resident Lacey Markel.

Mandan Fire says the residents of Lewis and Clark are staying at hotels until they’re cleared to go into the building.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Magic City Equality partnered with the City of Minot to kick off their rescheduled pride week in a historic way.

VOD Recording

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

Updated: 5 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Updated: 5 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Updated: 5 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

News

After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School is done

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck is done.

News

Dickinson schools offer all-day RASP to students on their distance learning days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Dickinson School District's after-school program has a new feature during this year's hybrid model.

News

Mary Jo Steidler celebrates 45 years at KFYR-TV

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robb Vedvick
Wednesday is a big day for KFYR-TV as we celebrate 45 years working with our very own Mary Jo Steidler.

News

Unarmed ICBM from Minot Air Force Base used in test launch in California

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base was used in a test launch in California early Wednesday morning, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

VOD Recording

Eligibility of the new Democratic Insurance Commissioner candidate is questioned by ND Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Pandemic making it hard for Heaven’s Helpers to find volunteers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Evening Report at Six