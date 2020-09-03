Mandan Firefighters respond to fire at House of Fade

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters closed off a section of Main Street in Mandan as they tried to save burning buildings Wednesday evening.

Mandan Fire Department says the fire broke out on the roof of House of Fade but says it wasn’t caused by the business.

MFD says fire did break through the exit door onto the second floor of the apartments in the Lewis and Clark Motel. Metro Area Ambulance Transported some people to the hospital but they are unsure of how many or the extent of their injuries. Mandan Fire says the Roof of House of Fade and Gary’s Gallery also suffered some fire damage.

Family members of the owners of Gary’s Galley say they were shocked when they saw the building burning.

”It was pure panic. There was a lot of originals in there. And, since Gary Miller’s kind of a historic part of North Dakota, it’s very sad,” said Mandan Resident Lacey Markel.

Mandan Fire says the residents of Lewis and Clark are staying at hotels until they’re cleared to go into the building.

