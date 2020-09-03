Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown
Person of interest identified
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a stabbing that Jamestown Police say left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the Park Plaza Mall in Jamestown around 8:30 Wednesday night.
When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.
The suspect was not there.
The victim was initially taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, but was then airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.
