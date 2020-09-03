Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a stabbing that Jamestown Police say left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the Park Plaza Mall in Jamestown around 8:30 Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

The suspect was not there.

The victim was initially taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, but was then airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.