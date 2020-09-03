Advertisement

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown

Person of interest identified
(KKTV)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a stabbing that Jamestown Police say left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the Park Plaza Mall in Jamestown around 8:30 Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

The suspect was not there.

The victim was initially taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, but was then airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Facebook moves to target misinformation before election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It also will attach links to official results to posts from candidates and campaigns declaring premature victories.

News

Mandan Firefighters respond to fire at House of Fade

Updated: 7 hours ago
Firefighters closed off a section of Main Street in Mandan as they tried to save burning buildings Wednesday evening.

News

Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Magic City Equality partnered with the City of Minot to kick off their rescheduled pride week in a historic way.

VOD Recording

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

Updated: 11 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Updated: 11 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Updated: 11 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School is done

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck is done.

News

Dickinson schools offer all-day RASP to students on their distance learning days

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Dickinson School District's after-school program has a new feature during this year's hybrid model.

News

Mary Jo Steidler celebrates 45 years at KFYR-TV

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Robb Vedvick
Wednesday is a big day for KFYR-TV as we celebrate 45 years working with our very own Mary Jo Steidler.

News

Unarmed ICBM from Minot Air Force Base used in test launch in California

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base was used in a test launch in California early Wednesday morning, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.