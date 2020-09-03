Group creating set of wheels for Dilly the bulldog

ROLLA, N.D. – A pint-sized furry friend is getting a second leash on life, thanks to the efforts of the crew at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

Dilly, an eight-week-old bulldog, was born with what appears to be a non-reparable birth defect or spinal deformity that prevents her from being able to use her hind legs, according to Keith Benning with the rescue.

Benning said he’s working with a veterinarian that works with the Souris Valley Animal Shelter and Roosevelt Park Zoo to build a custom wheelchair for Dilly.

They’re still working on fine-tuning the set of wheels for Dilly but hope to have it perfected soon.

Benning said their goal is to find Dilly a great home where she can a full and happy life on wheels.

You can follow their progress on the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TurtleMountainAnimalRescueNetwork

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.