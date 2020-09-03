Governor Burgum introduces new county-by-county threat assessments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During his COVID-19 Briefing, Governor Burgum announced a county-by-county approach to assessing COVID threat levels instead of a statewide assessment. Burgum stressed that risk remains in all counties regardless of their assessed risk level.

As a result, 13 counties are moving down to the “Blue: New Normal” risk level while 8 counties are increasing their threat level to “Orange: Moderate,” including Burleigh, Morton, Grand Forks, Williams, McClean, Stark, Barnes, and Benson Counties.

The change came after the state’s active case counts hit regular all-time highs, and the 14-day rolling positive rates hit 4.9%, which is the highest it’s been since late April. According to figures from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, North Dakota now ranks first in the nation in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.

A full list of guidelines can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/nd-smart-restart/nd-smart-restart-protocols

