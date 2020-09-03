Advertisement

Governor Burgum introduces new county-by-county threat assessments

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During his COVID-19 Briefing, Governor Burgum announced a county-by-county approach to assessing COVID threat levels instead of a statewide assessment. Burgum stressed that risk remains in all counties regardless of their assessed risk level.

As a result, 13 counties are moving down to the “Blue: New Normal” risk level while 8 counties are increasing their threat level to “Orange: Moderate,” including Burleigh, Morton, Grand Forks, Williams, McClean, Stark, Barnes, and Benson Counties.

The change came after the state’s active case counts hit regular all-time highs, and the 14-day rolling positive rates hit 4.9%, which is the highest it’s been since late April. According to figures from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, North Dakota now ranks first in the nation in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.

A full list of guidelines can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources/covid-19-business-and-employer-resources/nd-smart-restart/nd-smart-restart-protocols

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Dakota’s request to dismiss road closure suit denied

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in his 101-page ruling issued Tuesday that the state “may not have had a compelling interest in closing the road.”

News

North Dakota leads nation per-capita in new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Dakota set a near record Thursday for the number of daily positive coronavirus tests, and has increased its per-capita figures for the infection to the highest in the country.

News

Positive COVID-19 Cases in Williston Public School District #1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake with Williston Public School District #1 says positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Hagan Elementary, Bakken Elementary, and Williston High School.

News

North Dakota listed on seven state’s travel advisory lists

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
North Dakota is now featured on several state's travel advisory lists.

Latest News

News

Thursday: 360 new cases, 2 deaths; actives rise to 2,428

Updated: 5 hours ago
The number of COVID-related deaths in North Dakota has now reached 150 to date.

News

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a stabbing that Jamestown Police say left him with life-threatening injuries.

News

Facebook moves to target misinformation before election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Facebook said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It also will attach links to official results to posts from candidates and campaigns declaring premature victories.

News

Wednesday fire in Mandan likely caused by smoking materials

Updated: 14 hours ago
Firefighters closed off a section of Main Street in Mandan as they tried to save burning buildings Wednesday evening.

News

Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Magic City Equality partnered with the City of Minot to kick off their rescheduled pride week in a historic way.

VOD Recording

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

Updated: 19 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report