Fire destroys railroad bridge in Beulah

BEULAH, N.D. – A fire destroyed a key railroad bridge on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway near Beulah on Aug. 31, according to Basin Electric Cooperative.

Basin Said the bridge is on a rail line that connects Dakota Gasification Company, Antelope Valley Station, and The Coteau Properties Company’s Freedom Mine to the main rail line.

Basin said the line caught fire around 2 p.m., and city and rural departments responded. The fire was under control by the next day.

A spokesperson for BNSF told Your News Leader the bridge reconstruction is scheduled to be complete early next week.

The spokesperson said it will be replaced to current standards, which include using steel and precast concrete components.

Basin said the eight-mile section is the only way to move product in our out of the three facilities, and they are working with Dakota Gas to come up with shipping alternatives in the interim.

Photos courtesy: Eli Schumann, Beulah Fire Chief

