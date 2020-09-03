Eastern Montana town told to evacuate as wildfire threatens

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — People in an eastern Montana town were ordered to evacuate Wednesday as a fire that started as a burning project on agricultural land got out of control and raced across dry range land toward the small community of Jordan.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said residents of the town about 400 people needed to leave town and head west as shifting winds made the blaze more dangerous, according to a notice issued by the National Weather Service. The fire was threatening buildings on the outskirts of town.

The fire was approaching a road at the edge of town early in the evening. Cohagen, an unincorporated community southeast of town, also was ordered to evacuate, emergency officials said in social media posts.

The area had been under a fire warning because of high winds and low humidity levels when the blaze was intentionally set by a landowner conducting a burn project on farmland northwest of Jordan.

The county sheriff’s office had determined just before noon that the blaze was still under control of the landowner, but within hours the weather changed and it got out of control, Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services officials said.

Garfield County DES Coordinator Ann Miller said the landowner was not aware of the fire warning, KULR-TV reported.

The winds driving the fire resulted from a cold front passing through the area. It was expected to stay gusty ahead of and behind that cold front until as late as midnight, Ryan Bernhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow, told the Billings Gazette.

The town is the county seat in Garfield and located south of the Missouri River and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife refuge.

A separate wildfire evacuation warning was issued in western Montana for residents of a rural area near Helena. The fire was reportedly threatening homes

