Dickinson schools offer all-day RASP to students on their distance learning days

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson School District’s after-school program has a new feature during this year’s hybrid model.

The Regional After School Program will be expanded to all-day for students who don’t have a supervised place to go when they’re supposed to be distance learning.

The hybrid model presents challenges for a lot of parents, especially if they work outside the home.

Not everybody is comfortable with unsupervised distance learning, or their children are too young to stay home alone. The full-day RASP will make use of six classrooms in the old middle school, and each class can fit about 15 students while still maintaining social distance.

“They’re face-to-face with their teachers. They kind of get their assignments, they know what they need to work on, on their online day and then those paraprofessionals from Dickinson Public Schools will help them complete and work on their school work,” said DPS Superintendent Shon Hocker.

The all-day RASP can accommodate 90 students a day. Cost for the program is about $30 a day, but there are discounts available if someone has multiple students enrolled.

