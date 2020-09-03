Crews making progress on Trinity Health medical campus in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Work on the new Trinity Health Medical Campus continues, as contractors hurry to finish the outside, before the winter months.

Construction on the new hospital complex was halted in January when leadership at Trinity Health announced a change in contractors from Yates-Northwest Contracting to J.E. Dunn.

Work resumed roughly six weeks ago, but a series of events including an explosion at the site last year, and an evaluation by J.E. Dunn following the change in contractors caused some delays and shifted the schedule.

“We used to be at the end of 2021. It’s moved to the end of 2022. So according to the new schedule we are on track, and we are excited to see if any of that ground can be made up over the next two years,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

J.E. Dunn Vice President Bill Spillar said the plan now is to finish wrapping and insulating the building so that work can continue inside this winter.

“Our goal by November is to have the building dried in and warm so we can have the building progressing work through the winter time,” said Spillar.

The cost of the project including equipment is expected to eclipse $500 million. The campus will span 970,000 square feet, and will include a behavioral health section, and an emergency level II trauma center with 24 treatment bays.

“It’s one of the most significant construction projects in the Midwest going on today, one of the most significant in the country for health care,” said Schwan.

Spillar said workers get screened with health questions and practice social distancing on site. The company also uses local businesses to help and lessen the capacity of people at the site.

“What we want to do is prefabricated walls, mechanical systems, electrical systems, that will limit the amount of people that we have to bring on to the project,” said Spillar.

Spillar said many of the outsourced companies are from Minot, and around the state.

To view live photos and videos of the New Regional Healthcare Campus visit the Trinity Health website: https://www.trinityhealth.org/about-trinity-health/construction-update/

