Advertisement

Burgum announces two executive orders

Governor Burgum executive order
Governor Burgum executive order(Station)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum announced two new executive orders at today’s media briefing.

The first suspends the “patient-based” requirement to the clinical competency exam for dental licensure. This change “allows qualified applicants wanting to practice dentistry in North Dakota to complete their patient-based clinical competency exam on a mannequin instead of a live patient, reducing the risk of virus spread.”

The second eliminates a requirement for interim substitution teachers and “allows for interim substitute teachers to remain in a classroom beyond the current limitation of 10 consecutive days.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Airlines adds Bismarck to Phoenix daily flights

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bismarck Airport announced today that American Airlines will being daily nonstop service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport on November 5, 2020.

News

Governor Burgum introduces new county-by-county threat assessments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
During his COVID-19 Briefing, Governor Burgum announced a county-by-county approach to assessing COVID threat levels instead of a statewide assessment.

News

North Dakota’s request to dismiss road closure suit denied

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in his 101-page ruling issued Tuesday that the state “may not have had a compelling interest in closing the road.”

News

North Dakota leads nation per-capita in new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Dakota set a near record Thursday for the number of daily positive coronavirus tests, and has increased its per-capita figures for the infection to the highest in the country.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 Cases in Williston Public School District #1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake with Williston Public School District #1 says positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Hagan Elementary, Bakken Elementary, and Williston High School.

News

North Dakota listed on seven state’s travel advisory lists

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
North Dakota is now featured on several state's travel advisory lists.

News

Thursday: 360 new cases, 2 deaths; actives rise to 2,428

Updated: 6 hours ago
The number of COVID-related deaths in North Dakota has now reached 150 to date.

News

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a stabbing that Jamestown Police say left him with life-threatening injuries.

News

Facebook moves to target misinformation before election

Updated: 11 hours ago
Facebook said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It also will attach links to official results to posts from candidates and campaigns declaring premature victories.

News

Wednesday fire in Mandan likely caused by smoking materials

Updated: 16 hours ago
Firefighters closed off a section of Main Street in Mandan as they tried to save burning buildings Wednesday evening.