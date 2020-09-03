Burgum announces two executive orders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum announced two new executive orders at today’s media briefing.

The first suspends the “patient-based” requirement to the clinical competency exam for dental licensure. This change “allows qualified applicants wanting to practice dentistry in North Dakota to complete their patient-based clinical competency exam on a mannequin instead of a live patient, reducing the risk of virus spread.”

The second eliminates a requirement for interim substitution teachers and “allows for interim substitute teachers to remain in a classroom beyond the current limitation of 10 consecutive days.”

