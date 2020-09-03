BPS Career Academy makes some changes to their hands-on approach to learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most school districts have put COVID-19 safety precautions in place to handle in-person learning but how will they handle those more hands-on classes like, welding and mechanics.

We spoke with administrators at the Bismarck Public School Career and Technical Education Center to see what changes they’ve made.

The Career Academy is following the school district’s hybrid model, with in-person days spent doing heavy lab work, and distance days doing on-line simulations.For COVID-19 precautions, students are asked to sanitize all equipment they used before they exit the classroom, and they’re required to wear masks when they can’t social distance.

“If they’re in a situation where they’re going to be real close to each other for at least, you know, 15 minutes or so, then they have to, and for a total of 15 minutes, then they would be wearing a masks,” said Director of Career Technical Education for BPS Dale Hoerauf.

Career Academy administrators said enrollment has increased by about 300 students compared to last year, making this year’s total about 1600. Hoerauf said he thinks they’ve seen an increase because students realize there’s always going to be a need for hands-on careers like those the academy offers.

