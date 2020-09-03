Bismarck Public School Foundation receives more than $60,000 in donations from community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School Foundation has received more than $60,000 in donations to assist BPS students, families and teachers through the pandemic.

These funds will go towards the COVID-19 BPS Family Assistance Fund, and establishing a teacher mini-grant program to assist with varying classroom needs.

Money will also go towards purchasing Personal Protective Equipment within the district to help keep BPS students and staff safe.

“The support that we’ve received from both private contributions and within our community has been overwhelming and it’s been phenomenal to be able to meet the needs within the district,” said BPSF

Development Director Stacey Lang.

The USDA recently announced that it would allow schools to continue serving free meals to kids through the end of 2020.

The foundation has raised almost 7,000 dollars to help assist families struggling to pay for meals.

The funds raised, will first go to help students who have a current school lunch debt and any additional funds received will be used for future student lunch debt needs.

Anyone looking to donate can do so at: https://www.bpsfoundation.com/

