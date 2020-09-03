American Airlines adds Bismarck to Phoenix daily flights
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Airport announced today that American Airlines will begin daily nonstop service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport on November 5, 2020. The service is expected to operate seasonally through April 5, 2021 according to a press release.
American Airlines currently offers service to Dallas/Fort Worth from Bismarck.
