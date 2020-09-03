Advertisement

After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School is done

Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck
Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck is done.

But, there’s still a bit more work that needs to be done.

The elevator is still under construction and there is concrete work that still needs to be done for the new playground entrance.

“The nice thing about it when we’re all done, to me it’s an old building that’s got’s some new wings and it’s just going to be great for the kids and the families and the staff at Northridge,” said Bismarck Public Schools Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr.

All of the classrooms that were under construction have been fully renovated and library is now complete. District leaders hope all construction will be done by October of this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Magic City Equality partnered with the City of Minot to kick off their rescheduled pride week in a historic way.

VOD Recording

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

Updated: 44 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Updated: 46 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Updated: 47 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

News

Dickinson schools offer all-day RASP to students on their distance learning days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Dickinson School District's after-school program has a new feature during this year's hybrid model.

News

Mary Jo Steidler celebrates 45 years at KFYR-TV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robb Vedvick
Wednesday is a big day for KFYR-TV as we celebrate 45 years working with our very own Mary Jo Steidler.

News

Unarmed ICBM from Minot Air Force Base used in test launch in California

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base was used in a test launch in California early Wednesday morning, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

VOD Recording

Eligibility of the new Democratic Insurance Commissioner candidate is questioned by ND Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Pandemic making it hard for Heaven’s Helpers to find volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Sports Spotlight: Julia Fitterer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evening Report at Six