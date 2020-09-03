After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School is done

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of renovation, most of the Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck is done.

But, there’s still a bit more work that needs to be done.

The elevator is still under construction and there is concrete work that still needs to be done for the new playground entrance.

“The nice thing about it when we’re all done, to me it’s an old building that’s got’s some new wings and it’s just going to be great for the kids and the families and the staff at Northridge,” said Bismarck Public Schools Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr.

All of the classrooms that were under construction have been fully renovated and library is now complete. District leaders hope all construction will be done by October of this year.

