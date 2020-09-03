9-Man and Class-A Football Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The top 9-Man football match-up this week features the number-1 and number-4 ranked teams in the latest North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll.
Kidder County is hosting Linton-HMB on Friday, Sept. 4. The Wolves and Lions are receiving first-place votes along with Cavalier.
In Class-A football, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is the unanimous number-1 ranked team. 9-Man Football Poll Team
Record Pts Last WK
1. Kidder County (12) 1-0 83 1st
2. Cavalier (3) 2-0 71 2nd
3. LaMoure-L-M 2-0 54 3rd
4. Linton-HMB (3) 1-0 53 4th
5. Beach 2-0 9 NR
Others Receiving Votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne (2-0), St. John (2-0), F-S-H-P (2-0), May-Port-CG (2-0), Ray-Powers Lake (2-0)
Class-A Football Poll Team
Record Pts Last WK
1. Langdon Area-E-M (19) 2-0 95 1st
2. Velva 1-0 66 2nd
3. Lisbon 1-0 47 4th
4. Dickinson Trinity 2-0 37 5th
5. Oakes 0-0 18 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Bowman County (1-0), Thompson (1-0), Bishop Ryan (1-1)
