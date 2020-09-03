Advertisement

9-Man and Class-A Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The top 9-Man football match-up this week features the number-1 and number-4 ranked teams in the latest North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll.           

Kidder County is hosting Linton-HMB on Friday, Sept. 4. The Wolves and Lions are receiving first-place votes along with Cavalier.           

In Class-A football, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is the unanimous number-1 ranked team. 9-Man Football Poll Team               

Record Pts Last WK

1. Kidder County (12)  1-0  83  1st   

2. Cavalier (3)        2-0  71  2nd

3. LaMoure-L-M         2-0  54  3rd

4. Linton-HMB (3)      1-0  53  4th

5. Beach               2-0   9  NR      

Others Receiving Votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne (2-0), St. John (2-0), F-S-H-P (2-0),  May-Port-CG (2-0), Ray-Powers Lake (2-0)    

Class-A Football Poll Team                 

Record Pts Last WK

1. Langdon Area-E-M (19) 2-0  95  1st

2. Velva                 1-0  66  2nd

3. Lisbon                1-0  47  4th

4. Dickinson Trinity     2-0  37  5th

5. Oakes                  0-0  18  NR

Others Receiving Votes: Bowman County (1-0), Thompson (1-0), Bishop Ryan (1-1)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Julia Fitterer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
As a junior on the Century volleyball team, Julia Fitterer’s talent stood out. She was recognized by making the All-State, All-Tournament and All-Conference teams.

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #18

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By Johnnie Candle
In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us another helpful way to use a vacuum sealer.

News

Procedures set for NDSU football game

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Valley News Live
North Dakota State’s home football game scheduled for Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas will be played in front of a reduced crowd along with other measures intended to provide a safe game day environment.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV
AAA & AA Football Polls

Latest News

Sports

Imdieke Field

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Over 40 years ago, Dan Imdieke made his way to start his coaching career in Linton, North Dakota and never left.

Sports

Olympic hockey medalist to lead skills camp this weekend in Minot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Olympian Lyndsey Fry, who earned a silver medal in the 2014 games, is in Minot this weekend to lead an overall skills camp at Maysa Arena.

Sports

St. Mary’s Football season preview

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
Every season brings new challenges, in his 47 years of coaching at St. Mary’s, Dan Smrekar has never faced a pandemic that could jeopardize playing.

Sports

Mandan Braves Football Preview

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The football season is often called a grind. It’s an approach the Mandan Braves are endorsing.

Sports

Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Some teams in the 9-Man and Class-A football divisions of high school football played last week while the others will kickoff the season this week.

Sports

Dickinson High Football

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Dickinson is looking for improvement on the football field this fall and the Midgets feel they have enough weapons in place to do just that this fall.