12 residents and 28 staff members at Missouri Slope Center test positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Long term care facilities across the state are on high-alert amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Increased testing in these facilities has brought new positive COVID-19 cases to light.

Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck saw a spike in positive cases following testing last week.

Twelve residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Missouri Slope staff said any positive test is one too many.

“Knowing how hard we’re working and all that we’re doing, and all that we’re going through...to still have any positives at all is just totally heartbreaking,” said Missouri Slope President Reier Thompson.

As cases rise in the community, Missouri Slope President Reier Thompson said cases at Missouri Slope are rising with it.

He said their large staff of 500 employees makes limiting the spread of the virus more difficult.

Residents are now being tested twice a week and staff is being tested once a week in hopes of preventing further spread of COVID-19.

