UND student virtually rings NASDAQ bell

(WYMT)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - At 3 p.m. Central Time, UND’s Nistler College of Business & Public Administration will, for the first time, ring the closing bell for the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Pierson Painter, a Nistler College student and winner of this year’s Red River Valley Business Plan Competition, will represent the college and will ring the bell remotely from North Dakota. The Entrepreneurship and Marketing double major from Grand Forks also won $15,000 in cash and $25,000 in consulting support.

“Along with winning the cash prize and the consulting hours, which were awesome, I’m absolutely thrilled to be given the chance to ring the NASDAQ closing bell,” he said.

Amy Henley, Dean of the Nistler College, and Robert Warren, Instructor in the College’s Department of Marketing, will join Painter in the virtual ringing of the bell.

UND and the Nistler College will also get the chance to show a 30-second video that will run in rotation for an hour after the bell ringing on the NASDAQ Tower and NASDAQ Marquee billboards in New York City’s Times Square.

You can watch the virtual bell ringing live starting at 2:45 p.m. here: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

