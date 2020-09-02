Advertisement

Third vaccine in phase three of trials

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFYR) - Another coronavirus vaccine is now in phase three trials. British drugmaker AstraZeneca is the third drug manufacturer to enter that phase.

Doctors say the trials consist researchers looking for efficacy and any adverse effects on thousands of volunteers. The FDA is allowing drugmakers to test COVID-19 vaccines at an accelerated rate.

“They’re kind of merging those. They’re not waiting for the end of phase one to begin phase two. But, they’re collecting all of the data concurrently,” said North Dakota Health Department Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Connell says there’s a chance we’ll see one of the three vaccines hit the market this fall. However, there will likely be limits initially on who can receive it.

