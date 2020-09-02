Roundtable with Sec. Brouillette focuses on energy security

MINOT, N.D. - Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette visited the Grand Hotel, where they discussed the role of North Dakota’s energy industry in keeping the lights on across the country.

Major North Dakota stakeholders in the coal, oil, and natural gas sectors were at the table talking about the future of those industries and how the federal government can help. Representatives discussed the importance of coal as a baseload power that the country can rely on.

“He understands those challenges of a skewed marketplace, and I think he did a good job of talking about why that exists,” said Jason Bohrer, Lignite Energy Council CEO.

Also discussed was the importance of Project Tundra in capturing carbon emissions for use in oil production. The goal of the talks was to give the energy secretary a chance to hear from the industry on what needs to be done.

“You will be the driving force, you will make it happen. I will help you. I will be there every step of the way, but it’s important that each of you lead the effort,” said Brouillette.

Leaders in the oil and gas industry say the state will see new investment when oil hits $50 per barrel.

“I don’t think a price point is nearly as important as getting demand back because I think the price point will take care of itself when demand comes back,” said Mike Rud, President of the ND Petroleum Marketers Association.

As of Tuesday, the price of North Dakota crude oil sits right around $33 per barrel.

Brouillette in his closing comments highlighted the importance of domestic energy in protecting our country.

