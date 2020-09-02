Advertisement

Roundtable with Sec. Brouillette focuses on energy security

Roundtable with Sec. Brouillette focuses on energy security
Roundtable with Sec. Brouillette focuses on energy security(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette visited the Grand Hotel, where they discussed the role of North Dakota’s energy industry in keeping the lights on across the country.

Major North Dakota stakeholders in the coal, oil, and natural gas sectors were at the table talking about the future of those industries and how the federal government can help. Representatives discussed the importance of coal as a baseload power that the country can rely on.

“He understands those challenges of a skewed marketplace, and I think he did a good job of talking about why that exists,” said Jason Bohrer, Lignite Energy Council CEO.

Also discussed was the importance of Project Tundra in capturing carbon emissions for use in oil production. The goal of the talks was to give the energy secretary a chance to hear from the industry on what needs to be done.

“You will be the driving force, you will make it happen. I will help you. I will be there every step of the way, but it’s important that each of you lead the effort,” said Brouillette.

Leaders in the oil and gas industry say the state will see new investment when oil hits $50 per barrel.

“I don’t think a price point is nearly as important as getting demand back because I think the price point will take care of itself when demand comes back,” said Mike Rud, President of the ND Petroleum Marketers Association.

As of Tuesday, the price of North Dakota crude oil sits right around $33 per barrel.

Brouillette in his closing comments highlighted the importance of domestic energy in protecting our country.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #18

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-1-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

U.S. Energy Secretary talks nuclear modernization at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Parent company of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls begins financial restructuring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
CLB Properties, the parent company of two major shopping centers in North Dakota, has entered a restructuring agreement to pay off debt, and may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, according to statements on the company’s website.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Mott native shares story of surviving Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Experts explain the difference between dying “of” and “with” COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck man and his dog making a splash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

Souris Basin Planning Council receives pandemic relief funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The federal government awarded $400,000 to the Souris Basin Planning Council for pandemic relief projects.

News

Housing grants awarded for North Dakota tribe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Just under $4 million in CARES Act funding is going to a pair of tribes in North Dakota through a special block grant program.

News

CARES Act funding for Ward County first responder salaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Ward County Commissioners said they will receive $1.3 million in CARES Act funding to cover the salaries of first responders.