Pro’s Pointer #18

By Johnnie Candle
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A vacuum sealer is a great way to freeze your fish and I’m guessing they are used for food storage the vast majority of the time.

In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us another helpful way to use this versatile piece of equipment.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “So how can a vacuum sealer get you out of an uncomfortable situation? Let’s say for example the weather turns bad or you fall out of your boat on your next fishing trip and you need to get dry in a hurry, here’s a great way to always have a dry set of cloths without taking up a lot of space. In my vacuum bag I have a shirt, a pair of underwear, a pair of pants and a pair of socks. We’re going to seal this up just like we would a pack of venison steaks or a pound of hamburger. Now that we’re done you have a perfectly dry, compact set of cloths. Perfect for the boat, your truck, your hunting box or better yet the trunk of your car because you don’t know when you’ll need something like this during a North Dakota winter. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

We wrap up year number 24 of Pro’s Pointers next week.

