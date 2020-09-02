Parent company of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls begins financial restructuring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (KFYR) – CLB Properties, the parent company of two major shopping centers in North Dakota, has entered a restructuring agreement to pay off debt, and may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, according to statements on the company’s website.

The company owns the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

The restructuring effort would eliminate $900 million in debt, and $600 million in stock obligations, according to the company’s website.

“The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, the CEO of CBL Properties, in the news release in August.

A statement on the process on the CBL Properties website reads as follows:

“On August 19th, we announced that CBL has entered into a restructuring support agreement (”RSA”) with a group representing a majority of our bondholders that will allow us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet and organization. In order to implement this comprehensive restructuring, the RSA contemplates that the company will commence voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on October 1, 2020.”

Your News Leader has reached out to CBL Properties for comment, and if it’s known if the decision will impact either North Dakota mall, and is awaiting a response.

