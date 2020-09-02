Advertisement

Parent company of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls begins financial restructuring

Shopping bags
Shopping bags(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (KFYR) – CLB Properties, the parent company of two major shopping centers in North Dakota, has entered a restructuring agreement to pay off debt, and may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, according to statements on the company’s website.

The company owns the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

The restructuring effort would eliminate $900 million in debt, and $600 million in stock obligations, according to the company’s website.

“The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, the CEO of CBL Properties, in the news release in August.

A statement on the process on the CBL Properties website reads as follows:

“On August 19th, we announced that CBL has entered into a restructuring support agreement (”RSA”) with a group representing a majority of our bondholders that will allow us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet and organization. In order to implement this comprehensive restructuring, the RSA contemplates that the company will commence voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on October 1, 2020.”

Your News Leader has reached out to CBL Properties for comment, and if it’s known if the decision will impact either North Dakota mall, and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Mott native shares story of surviving Hurricane Laura

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Experts explain the difference between dying “of” and “with” COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck man and his dog making a splash

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

Souris Basin Planning Council receives pandemic relief funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The federal government awarded $400,000 to the Souris Basin Planning Council for pandemic relief projects.

Latest News

News

Housing grants awarded for North Dakota tribe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Just under $4 million in CARES Act funding is going to a pair of tribes in North Dakota through a special block grant program.

News

CARES Act funding for Ward County first responder salaries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Ward County Commissioners said they will receive $1.3 million in CARES Act funding to cover the salaries of first responders.

News

Experts explain the difference between dying “of” and “with” COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Knowing the primary cause of death along with the secondary cause is important to understanding the death rate from coronavirus.

News

Laughing Sun Brewing Company set to launch axe-throwing Sept. 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Laughing Sun Brewing Company is set to launch its new axe-throwing recreation area on Sept. 14.

News

Mobridge mother accused of driving onto train bridge with baby in car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Mobridge Police say a mother was arrested after they found her and her baby on the train bridge over the Missouri River near Lake Oahe.

News

Deadline for Minot to use NDR funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
Minot is inching closer to the deadline to spend the National Disaster resilience funding.