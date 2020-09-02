Advertisement

Pandemic making it hard for Heaven’s Helpers to find volunteers

Heaven's Helpers
Heaven's Helpers(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Volunteers at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe have been serving the hungry in Bismarck for years.

The owner says he’s used to fluctuations in the amount of help he gets, but the pandemic has posed new challenges.

Executive Director Mark Meier says the pandemic has thrown staff a curve ball. But, he says they’ve been working on ways to attract more volunteers. And now, they’re almost ready with their new plan.

Cooking, cleaning and sanitizing. Heaven’s Helpers volunteers are the backbone of the nonprofit.

“We need over 30 volunteers every day just to operate,” Meier said.

But the cafe has been struggling to meet that need. While they’re used to a decrease in help as the summer winds down, the pandemic has made it harder.

“Throw in the pandemic where all of our corporate sponsors who send their employers over aren’t coming anymore. Other people are maybe a little bit nervous, so they’re not volunteering. They might be at risk, older people and stuff like that. So, it’s definitely affected us,” Meier said.

However, they have a plan in the works to entice those who eat at the cafe to join in the work.

“We’ve got the Soup Cafe bucks now. In the month of September, we’re going to have people start earning them,” Meier said.

Volunteers can spend the bucks on amenities like showers and laundry rooms, which are currently under renovation.

Meier says the amenities should be ready to use in October. To volunteer at Heaven’s Helpers you can visit soupcafe.org and click the tab that says “volunteer.”

