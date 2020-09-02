ND Supreme Court looking for two residents to fill commission positions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court is searching for two people who are not affiliated with the court system to serve on the Judicial Conduct Commission.

According to the Court website, both positions are for North Dakota “citizens” and cannot be filled by judges, retired judges or lawyers.

In an email, the Supreme Court Clerk of Court Petra Hulm, says citizen members often provide more insight and opinions from the perspective of a member of the public.

The Commission is responsible for reviewing judicial complaints.

The individuals appointed by the governor to the Commission will serve a three year term.

Those who are interested in applying for the position can find more information on the courts website.

https://www.ndcourts.gov/news/north-dakota/north-dakota-supreme-court/general-news/court-seeks-non-attorney-members-for-judicial-conduct-commission

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.