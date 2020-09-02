Minot Public Schools students to receive free breakfast, lunch through end of 2020

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools students will receive a free breakfast and lunch daily through Dec. 31, 2020, according to the district’s Nutrition Services Director Ivy Thorson.

Thorson said she is working with the Department of Public Instruction on specific guidelines, and information will be sent out to parents by Friday.

Other districts across the state, including Bismarck, Mandan, and Fargo, made similar announcements regarding meals for students.

