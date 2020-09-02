Minot Police address 2020 homicide rate

MINOT, N.D. – Murder rates in Minot are the highest they have been in more than 20 years.

So far, the city has seen five homicides this year.

That’s four more than last year, and none were committed in the city in 2018.

According to the Minot Police Department, domestic violence and drugs played a part in most of the homicide cases this year.

“I can say that a majority of the homicides that we investigate are one of two things. They are either related to narcotics in some way or they are domestic violence related,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

Klug encourages the public to report crimes like domestic abuse and drug sales to the Minot Police Department.

You can call the police at: 701-852-0111

