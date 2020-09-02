Minot Park Board surveys public on community activities

MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents want more indoor activities as the temperature drops, according to a survey from the Minot Park Board.

The survey showed high ratings for the efforts of the Roosevelt Park Zoo. Residents were happy with many of the current programs that the park district puts together, but there was a demand for more indoor activities with winter on the way.

“All the programs that were surveyed were rated as successful so that was really good to hear. We’re always open to new ideas, but we’re happy at least what we are doing people are happy with,” said Director of Parks Ron Merritt.

Merritt said that if anyone has an idea for a program they can contact the park district online, over the phone, or by mail.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.