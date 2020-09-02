Mandan Public Schools announces meals at no cost for students

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - All Mandan public in-person students will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost to them effective immediately, according to Mandan Public Schools.

This follows an announcement from the USDA on Monday that it would allow schools to continue serving free meals to kids through the end of 2020 or as long as Federal funding allows.

MPS says prior to COVID-19 they served approximately 45,000 lunches and almost 15,000 breakfasts to our students.