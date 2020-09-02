Advertisement

Jury finds man not guilty of gross sexual imposition

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury found a 35-year-old man not guilty of sexual assault charges on Wednesday.

Prosecutors accused Weston Bruce of touching an 8-year-old girl in a sexual manner in 2019.

Investigators say the child felt uncomfortable during the incident.

After a two day trial, the jury brought back a not guilty verdict for Bruce.

