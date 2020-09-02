Jury finds man not guilty of gross sexual imposition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury found a 35-year-old man not guilty of sexual assault charges on Wednesday.

Prosecutors accused Weston Bruce of touching an 8-year-old girl in a sexual manner in 2019.

Investigators say the child felt uncomfortable during the incident.

After a two day trial, the jury brought back a not guilty verdict for Bruce.

