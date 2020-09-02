Advertisement

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Lockers
Lockers(Lockers)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A growing number of parents of Minot Public Schools students are crying foul over one particular part of the district’s reintegration plan.

Students are not allowed to use lockers in the schools, but the parents said they want their kids to be able to use a locker in between classes.

Brandon and Katie Ressler said their two girls came home saying their necks, back, and shoulders were sore from carrying a heavy bookbag to their eight daily classes.

“I asked them what are you guys carrying in your backpack, and they showed me, they are carrying their notebooks, their pencils, their gym shoes, their volleyball bag,” said Minot Public School parent Brandon Ressler.

In an effort to keep hallways clear as possible, the Minot Public Schools reintegration plan prohibits the use of lockers unless there is an extenuating circumstance.

That’s why the Resslers started an online petition to see if other parents shared similar worries over the policy.

“We are probably around 450 signatures since 8 p.m. last (Tuesday) night, so there are concerns from other parents,” said Katie Ressler.

Brandon Ressler said those parents agree that the weight of the bookbags in comparison to weight of their children could be problematic.

“A lot of support saying ‘That’s crazy, we’re worrying about one health risk, but potentially developing another health risk,’” said Brandon Ressler.

Your News Leader reached out to the Minot Public School Superintendent, the MPS School Board President, and the Jim Hill Principal, who declined to comment, since they had not received the petition.

The next Minot Public School Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.

You can find the MPS reintegration plan here: https://bit.ly/3bjEJvz

