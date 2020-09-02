Got junk? Fall cleanup in Minot can help

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot will hold a fall cleanup to help residents dispose of unwanted items.

The cleanup is scheduled for the Sept. 21 through Sept. 25.

Minot will be divided into four sections and city crews will focus on one section per day for that week.

Residents can also bring the approved waste to the landfill free of charge if they show a Minot utility bill, proving that they are a city sanitation customer.

They will not be accepting yard waste, trees, or branches.

For more information about the four zones and a list of approved waste items you can visit the city’s website: https://www.minotnd.org/278/Routes-Schedule

