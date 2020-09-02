Advertisement

Got junk? Fall cleanup in Minot can help

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot will hold a fall cleanup to help residents dispose of unwanted items.

The cleanup is scheduled for the Sept. 21 through Sept. 25.

Minot will be divided into four sections and city crews will focus on one section per day for that week.

Residents can also bring the approved waste to the landfill free of charge if they show a Minot utility bill, proving that they are a city sanitation customer.

They will not be accepting yard waste, trees, or branches.

For more information about the four zones and a list of approved waste items you can visit the city’s website: https://www.minotnd.org/278/Routes-Schedule

