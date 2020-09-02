Fargo Public School students to get free meals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools says every student will receive free meals for the start of the upcoming school year. This includes all students, no matter their income level or if they are in the classroom or taking part in distance learning.

The free meals will come from funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an extension of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will last through as late at December 31, 2020 or until available federal funding runs out. Fargo Public Schools is still awaiting more guidance from the USDA.

Fargo Public Schools will continue to track when students eat breakfast or lunch. Students will log their meals by using their student lunch account number as normal. Current funds in a student account can be held for when charges resume. Families are still encouraged to fill out forms for the Free & Reduced Meal Program, as these free meals are temporary. There are also other household benefits to qualifying for the Free & Reduced Meal Program.

