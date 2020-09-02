Eligibility of the new Democratic Insurance Commissioner candidate is questioned by ND Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new Democratic candidate for Insurance Commissioner following the State Supreme Court’s decision to remove the previous candidate from the general election ballot. But getting a new nominee on the ballot is also becoming an issue.

The court heard the first case on the eligibility of an Insurance Commissioner candidate earlier this month and found Travisia Martin ineligible to be placed on the ballot due to issues with her residency. The Democratic-NPL Party then named a replacement nominee, but Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined their request.

Martin was removed from the ballot on Aug. 26, leaving the Democratic-NPL Party with less than a week to name a replacement. However, Jaeger claims the party couldn’t replace Martin. The party disagreed and named a new nominee Friday; that same day the Secretary of State’s office rejected the nomination.

“We submitted the appropriate paperwork and, if Secretary Jaeger hasn’t found any discrepancy in the paperwork, they should have approved our replacement candidate,” said Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen. The State Supreme Court heard initial arguments on the issue on Sept. 2.

The Secretary of State’s office is claiming Martin was never qualified to be a candidate so there is no vacancy to fill.

“His interpretation of the law is that there is no vacancy to be filled according to state law,” said attorney for the Secretary of State Matt Sagsveen.

Yet Democrats said she was approved to be placed on the ballot in the first place.

“He conflates the terms eligible versus qualified, she was qualified. She was qualified by Jaeger himself. But she was declared to be ineligible for the office,” said attorney for the Democratic-NPL Party David Thompson.

A decision will rest on the question of whether Martin was ever qualified to be on the ballot.

If she was, the new nominee Jason Anderson will appear on the ballot, but if not, the Democratic-NPL party will not have a candidate for Insurance Commissioner this November. This case will be a speedy one, as Jaeger only has until Sept. 9 to get the finalized ballot to county auditors.

