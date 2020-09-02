Advertisement

Dickinson Public School superintendent is glad students are partially back in the classroom this fall

By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s back to school Wednesday for some Dickinson Public School students and teachers, but this year they’ll be facing new obstacles, and that means a lot of changes for students, staff and parents.

All students are returning to the district hybrid model of instruction.

Students with last names beginning with A-K will be face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, and those with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school Tuesdays and Thursdays and every other Friday. Masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible, including on the bus, and students will move in cohort groups or designated groups where possible to try and limit exposure. 

“We would definitely have preferred to attend school full time face-to-face, but the next best option is our current hybrid plan, which allows us to at least be with our kiddos, every other day, face-to-face,” said DPS Superintendent Shon Hocker.    

Lunch times may be staggered to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria, and sneeze guards may be implemented in all offices.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building. All extracurricular activities will follow guidance from the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

