COVID-19 close contacts in schools: how are they detected?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So far, so good in most school districts that have resumed face-to-face instruction. But that doesn’t keep some parents from worrying about their children being exposed to coronavirus.

When a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19, the reporting and contact tracing process involves many individuals from many different agencies. From schools, their points of contact, and a student’s family to local public health, the Department of Public Instruction, and the state Department of Health, all of these entities are working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“You can’t expect the schools to prevent the spread of this disease all by themselves,” said the Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger.

But with 175 school districts in the state each deciding on their own preventative measures, state health leaders said robust contact tracing will need to be done in every district in every new case.

“Identifying them, walking through those 24 hours prior to onset, identifying classes that they have been in, if they were in any extracurricular activities,” school health specialist Sarah Massey said this is what they look at for school contact tracing efforts.

Once a student is identified, immediate alerts are sent out to families whose children may be a close contact.

“Most schools are going down the road that, if there’s a case in the school, they probably will notify a lot of individuals, not just the immediate close contacts,” said Kruger.

Yet the vast public will not be notified as anyone who receives a student’s health information is under a non-disclosure agreement.

“We are going to provide as little information as we have to provide in order to keep the schools safe,” said Massey.

Massey said it’s important to keep private health information private and, in a state as rural as North Dakota, releasing too much information could make a someone easily detectable.

State Department of Health leaders said they’ll continue to work with school districts and local public health on case investigations. They added there won’t be any change in the way case numbers are reported to the public and they won’t outline specific school districts with new COVID-19 cases.

