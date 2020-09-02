Advertisement

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Dakota Square Mall in Minot
Dakota Square Mall in Minot(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with CBL Properties, the parent company of the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, said they expect to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

There are more than one kind of bankruptcy filings. Chapter 11 usually ends with a restructured business plan.

The company highlights that this should not disrupt day-to-day operations of any of their properties. They are working to cut deals with lenders.

CBL provided the following statement to Your News Leader:

“CBL... has entered a restructuring support agreement (RSA)... we expect to file for voluntary Chapter 11 protection by October 1. These plans will help to strengthen CBL’s balance sheet... operations at all of our properties will continue as normal.”

John MacMartin with the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce said announcements like this shouldn’t come at a surprise.

“We certainly have seen that there have been issues with retail. There have been issues with malls before COVID. The activity in the Minot mall and the Minot region was certainly stronger than it was in other parts of the country,” said MacMartin.

According to documents on the CBL Properties website, the company hopes to eliminate $900 million of debt, cut back annual interest by $20 million, and the company is also contemplating eliminating more than $600 million obligation on its preferred stock. CBL says this plan also lengthens the time it has to pay back its debts.

