Cameras seized at Portal Port of Entry
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTAL, N.D. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that officers seized counterfeit cameras attempting to make their way into the Portal Port of Entry.
Officers made the discovery after searching a rail container.
Inside they found counterfeit Tactacam cameras that violate intellectual property rights and regulations.
Officers say the cameras had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price nearly $1.5 million if the product had been authentic.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.