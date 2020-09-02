Cameras seized at Portal Port of Entry

PORTAL, N.D. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that officers seized counterfeit cameras attempting to make their way into the Portal Port of Entry.

Officers made the discovery after searching a rail container.

Inside they found counterfeit Tactacam cameras that violate intellectual property rights and regulations.

Officers say the cameras had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price nearly $1.5 million if the product had been authentic.

