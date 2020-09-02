Burgum moves threat level press conference

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weekly COVID-19 Response media briefing has been moved to Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST.

The Governor’s Office said there was a “scheduling change” as the reason for the move in timing.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., was expected to make an announcement on adjusting the state’s COVID-19 Threat Level. The state had been in the “Green-Low Risk” level for months.

Following recent increases in cases and daily positive rates, Burgum said he was considering adjusting the threat level to “Yellow-Moderate” either statewide or county-by-county; focusing on Burleigh, Morton, Stark, Grand Forks, and others.

